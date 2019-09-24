Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 28.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $165.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.