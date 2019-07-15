Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.88 N/A 8.02 17.24 CorMedix Inc. 8 373.74 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CorMedix Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival CorMedix Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.31% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus price target of $170.82.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 13.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats CorMedix Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.