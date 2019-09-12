Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.88 N/A 8.02 17.37 Codexis Inc. 18 13.69 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Competitively, Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Codexis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Codexis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.17% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus target price of $168.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 92.2% respectively. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Codexis Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.