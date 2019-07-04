Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.18 N/A 8.02 17.24 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.77 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. In other hand, ChromaDex Corporation has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and ChromaDex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 19.25% upside potential and an average target price of $170.82.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats ChromaDex Corporation.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.