Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.73 N/A 8.02 17.37 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $165.5, while its potential upside is 26.35%. Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.5, with potential upside of 283.75%. The results provided earlier shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 49.3% respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.