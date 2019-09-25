Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.78 N/A 8.02 17.37 bluebird bio Inc. 130 103.28 N/A -11.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, bluebird bio Inc. has a 2.24 beta which is 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 24.52% at a $165.5 average target price. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.5 average target price and a 54.76% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that bluebird bio Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors bluebird bio Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.