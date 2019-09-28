Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 131 1.22 55.12M 8.02 17.37 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,108,479.76% 17.1% 9.1% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,560,311.28% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta and it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 30.05% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with average target price of $165.5. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 13.17% and its average target price is $25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 13 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.