Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.01 N/A 8.02 17.37 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.70 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 24.35% and an $170.82 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.