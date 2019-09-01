Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.61 N/A 8.02 17.37 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.15 N/A 2.05 26.83

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Anika Therapeutics Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 18.1 and 16.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $164.56, with potential upside of 28.41%. Competitively the consensus target price of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential -38.34% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 12 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.