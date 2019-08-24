Reviewing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.80 N/A 8.02 17.37 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.71 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.14 beta indicates that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $165.36, and a 28.19% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 371.70% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.