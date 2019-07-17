Reviewing Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)’s results

This is a contrast between Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -0.85 0.00 Rexnord Corporation 27 1.45 N/A 1.46 19.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jason Industries Inc. and Rexnord Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% -1.7% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 1.1% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Jason Industries Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Rexnord Corporation on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. are 2.3 and 1.5. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 2.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexnord Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jason Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jason Industries Inc. and Rexnord Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 0%. 2.8% are Jason Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Rexnord Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. -3.68% -9.03% -44.26% -38.21% -54.98% -4.38% Rexnord Corporation 0.14% 1.53% 2.88% -3.99% -4.03% 21.48%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance while Rexnord Corporation has 21.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rexnord Corporation beats Jason Industries Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.