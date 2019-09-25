Reviewing Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s and Its Peers results

Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Jason Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Jason Industries Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Jason Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.10% -4.30% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Jason Industries Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Jason Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

The potential upside of the rivals is 69.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jason Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has -64.96% weaker performance while Jason Industries Inc.’s peers have 33.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. are 2 and 1.3. Competitively, Jason Industries Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jason Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jason Industries Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Jason Industries Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jason Industries Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Jason Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jason Industries Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.