Reviewing Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)’s results

Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.81 0.00 Dover Corporation 94 1.91 N/A 4.16 23.26

Table 1 highlights Jason Industries Inc. and Dover Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Jason Industries Inc. and Dover Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta means Jason Industries Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dover Corporation’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jason Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dover Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Jason Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Jason Industries Inc. and Dover Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Dover Corporation has a consensus price target of $103, with potential upside of 13.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jason Industries Inc. and Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 88% respectively. 3.1% are Jason Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Dover Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has -64.96% weaker performance while Dover Corporation has 36.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats Jason Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.