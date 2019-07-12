Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.05 N/A 2.25 9.55 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Janus Henderson Group plc and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Janus Henderson Group plc and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential is 2.39% at a $23.55 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 40.86% respectively. 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.