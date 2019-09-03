Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.58 N/A 2.25 8.91 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.52 N/A 0.08 34.58

In table 1 we can see Janus Henderson Group plc and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Janus Henderson Group plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has an average price target of $23.55, and a 25.00% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc was less bearish than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.