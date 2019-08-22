Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.60 N/A 2.25 8.91 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.18 N/A 0.84 18.27

In table 1 we can see Janus Henderson Group plc and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Janus Henderson Group plc has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Janus Henderson Group plc and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Janus Henderson Group plc and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential is 26.95% at a $23.55 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders are 0.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has 21.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.