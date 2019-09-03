Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

Both Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.58 N/A 2.25 8.91 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.10 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates Janus Henderson Group plc and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Janus Henderson Group plc is presently more affordable than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has an average price target of $23.55, and a 24.74% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. About 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Harvest Capital Credit Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.