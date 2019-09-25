Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Both Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.87 N/A 2.25 8.91 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.26 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 highlights Janus Henderson Group plc and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Janus Henderson Group plc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.38% for Janus Henderson Group plc with consensus price target of $23.55.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Great Elm Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.