Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)’s results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.87 N/A 2.25 9.55 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 12 10.34 N/A 0.40 31.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Janus Henderson Group plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Janus Henderson Group plc and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 42.45%. 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.