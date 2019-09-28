Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

We are comparing Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 20 -1.45 154.45M 2.25 8.91 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Janus Henderson Group plc and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 773,023,023.02% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and CM Finance Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has a 6.46% upside potential and an average target price of $23.55.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 49.8% respectively. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while CM Finance Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 9 of the 11 factors CM Finance Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.