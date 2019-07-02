Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.87 N/A 2.25 9.55 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.25

In table 1 we can see Janus Henderson Group plc and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Janus Henderson Group plc and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.