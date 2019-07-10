Reviewing Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.99 N/A 2.25 9.55 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.62 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 highlights Janus Henderson Group plc and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Janus Henderson Group plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Janus Henderson Group plc and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Janus Henderson Group plc and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

$23.55 is Janus Henderson Group plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 23.21% respectively. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc was less bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.