Reviewing James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)’s and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s results

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.74 N/A 2.33 20.49 The Progressive Corporation 76 1.28 N/A 5.50 14.74

Demonstrates James River Group Holdings Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Progressive Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group Holdings Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. James River Group Holdings Ltd. is currently more expensive than The Progressive Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. From a competition point of view, The Progressive Corporation has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and The Progressive Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s average price target is $38.33, while its potential downside is -23.49%. Competitively the average price target of The Progressive Corporation is $85, which is potential 9.69% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Progressive Corporation seems more appealing than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares and 81.5% of The Progressive Corporation shares. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Progressive Corporation.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats James River Group Holdings Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.