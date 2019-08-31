Reviewing James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)’s and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.70 N/A 2.33 20.49 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 53 1.08 N/A 4.50 12.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to James River Group Holdings Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -21.88% and an $38.5 average target price. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59.33 average target price and a 1.80% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than James River Group Holdings Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats James River Group Holdings Ltd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.