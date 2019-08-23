Reviewing James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)’s and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.72 N/A 2.33 20.49 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.07 N/A 1.46 23.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to James River Group Holdings Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that James River Group Holdings Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. State Auto Financial Corporation has a 0.32 beta and it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s average target price is $38.33, while its potential downside is -22.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both James River Group Holdings Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 34.6% respectively. About 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, State Auto Financial Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats State Auto Financial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.