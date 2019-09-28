Reviewing James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)’s and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s results

We are contrasting James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group Holdings Ltd. 50 0.00 29.50M 2.33 20.49 RLI Corp. 92 3.91 37.46M 2.71 33.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of James River Group Holdings Ltd. and RLI Corp. RLI Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group Holdings Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than RLI Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has James River Group Holdings Ltd. and RLI Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group Holdings Ltd. 59,523,809.52% 10% 2.3% RLI Corp. 40,814,992.37% 14.1% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, RLI Corp. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for James River Group Holdings Ltd. and RLI Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s downside potential is -24.42% at a $38.5 consensus price target. RLI Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus price target and a -5.12% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that RLI Corp. appears more favorable than James River Group Holdings Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both James River Group Holdings Ltd. and RLI Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 91.9% respectively. 3.5% are James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of RLI Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year James River Group Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than RLI Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors RLI Corp. beats James River Group Holdings Ltd.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.