Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.16 N/A -161.25 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jaguar Health Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 189.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.