Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 6.51M -161.25 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 517,652,671.76% -380.6% -79.9% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 352,688,172.04% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jaguar Health Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jaguar Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 387.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. was more bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.