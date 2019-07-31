Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jaguar Health Inc.
|13
|1.84
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Jaguar Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jaguar Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-253.4%
|-70%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jaguar Health Inc.
|-14.17%
|-22.47%
|-28.13%
|-62.9%
|-92.77%
|-24.61%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 7.61% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.
Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.
