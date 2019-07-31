Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.84 N/A -2.60 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jaguar Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 7.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

