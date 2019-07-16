Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

This is a contrast between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.39 N/A -2.60 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 10%. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. was more bearish than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.