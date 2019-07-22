Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.65 N/A -2.60 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.69 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 72.4% respectively. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.