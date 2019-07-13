Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.54 N/A -2.60 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jaguar Health Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 38.1 and 38.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.