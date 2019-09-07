Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -161.25 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.22 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jaguar Health Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 48.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 49.9%. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.