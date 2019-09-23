Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.42 N/A -161.25 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.55 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jaguar Health Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 257.14% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 61.4%. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.