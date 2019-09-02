Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.87 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.