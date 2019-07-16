Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Its Rivals results

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. has 12.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Jaguar Health Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.40% -70.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Jaguar Health Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jaguar Health Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. In other hand, Jaguar Health Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc.’s peers beat Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

