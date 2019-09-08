Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -161.25 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.23%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. was more bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.