Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.56 N/A -2.60 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Immuron Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 3.06%. Insiders held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Immuron Limited.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.