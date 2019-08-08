Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.73 N/A -161.25 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.38 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jaguar Health Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 8.1%. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. was more bearish than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.