Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

This is a contrast between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.86 N/A -2.60 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.03 N/A -17.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Jaguar Health Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Jaguar Health Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 202.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 0%. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.