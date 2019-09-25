Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.31 N/A -161.25 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.19 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jaguar Health Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jaguar Health Inc.’s upside potential is 287.60% at a $5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 108.33%. Based on the results given earlier, Jaguar Health Inc. is looking more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.