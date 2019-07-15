Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.32 N/A -2.60 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Dare Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.