Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.83 N/A -2.60 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jaguar Health Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.23%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.