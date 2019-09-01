Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.09 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.