Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.39 N/A -2.60 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.04 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.