Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 6.51M -161.25 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jaguar Health Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 511,470,773.10% -380.6% -79.9% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,458,112.61% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jaguar Health Inc.’s upside potential is 281.68% at a $5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

