Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.52 N/A -2.60 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 28.57 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 58.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 24.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.