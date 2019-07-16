Reviewing Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.32 N/A -2.60 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 164.71 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jaguar Health Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta indicates that Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 73.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jaguar Health Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 114.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.23%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.