Reviewing Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG)’s and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s results

Both Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 10 2.48 N/A 0.52 14.25 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 91.90 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 6.5% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has a 71.62% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.67. On the other hand, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 103.57% and its consensus price target is $2.85. The results provided earlier shows that Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.1% and 7.7% respectively. 1.6% are Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64%

For the past year Jagged Peak Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.