Reviewing Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Technical Services company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has 91.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 68.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 2.80% Industry Average 3.90% 9.60% 4.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. N/A 74 22.62 Industry Average 113.03M 2.90B 22.44

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.29 2.91

$84.33 is the consensus target price of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., with a potential upside of 0.87%. The rivals have a potential upside of 54.10%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. -2.81% 0.51% 12.25% -0.57% 21.94% 31.39% Industry Average 15.24% 9.59% 12.66% 3.30% 26.32% 23.43%

For the past year Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has stronger performance than Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.75 and 1.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. beats Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s rivals.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. The company also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical designs for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies. In addition, it offers traditional field construction, modular construction consulting, and environmental remedial construction services. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services that include managing subcontractors and other on-site personnel; and offering process plant maintenance, management and technical support, and program management services, as well as offers systems integration and communication, information technology, and data security solutions. It serves various industries and markets, such as oil and gas exploration, production, and refining; chemicals and polymers; aerospace, defense, and environmental programs; buildings; infrastructure and telecommunications; mining and minerals; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; power; pulp and paper; technology and manufacturing; and food and consumer products, and others. The company provides its services through approximately 200 offices located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.